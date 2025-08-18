3.71 BYN
Trump Reacts to Zelensky’s Appearance During Meeting at White House
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s appearance upon his arrival at the White House, reports RIA Novosti.
In footage from the live broadcast, it is visible how the American leader, while shaking Zelensky’s hand, gestures toward his attire.
However, it remains unclear whether Trump’s reaction was positive or negative.
Zelensky wore a black jacket over a black shirt for the meeting with Trump.