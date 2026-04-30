Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing New Sanctions on Cuba

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on Cuba, including those potentially affecting third countries. The White House press service distributed the text of the document, according to TASS.

The executive order states that it targets "those responsible for repression in Cuba" and for creating "threats to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

A White House memo confirms that the executive order is extremely broad and could apply not only to Cuba but also to those Washington deems to be providing it improper support in other countries. It imposes "new sanctions against the Cuban regime," the US administration states. According to her testimony, "the executive order expands existing sanctions against Cuba and includes new restrictions under the [US] International Emergencies Economic Powers Act."