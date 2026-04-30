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Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing New Sanctions on Cuba
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on Cuba, including those potentially affecting third countries. The White House press service distributed the text of the document, according to TASS.
The executive order states that it targets "those responsible for repression in Cuba" and for creating "threats to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."
A White House memo confirms that the executive order is extremely broad and could apply not only to Cuba but also to those Washington deems to be providing it improper support in other countries. It imposes "new sanctions against the Cuban regime," the US administration states. According to her testimony, "the executive order expands existing sanctions against Cuba and includes new restrictions under the [US] International Emergencies Economic Powers Act."
"The executive order imposes new sanctions against entities, individuals, or those associated with them that support the Cuban regime's security apparatus, or those involved in corruption or serious human rights violations at the government level <...>," the memo states. It clarifies that the order applies to "officials of the Cuban government or those who materially support it." The president's decision authorizes the application of new restrictions against the organizations and officials covered by the order in Cuba, as well as individuals and entities "or financial institutions that conducted transactions with those targeted by the order or facilitated these transactions."