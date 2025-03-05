news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fa8242-2901-43d2-8be9-947b7d581c7f/conversions/932b64d9-d79f-45be-a553-d8e1bdc85227-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fa8242-2901-43d2-8be9-947b7d581c7f/conversions/932b64d9-d79f-45be-a553-d8e1bdc85227-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fa8242-2901-43d2-8be9-947b7d581c7f/conversions/932b64d9-d79f-45be-a553-d8e1bdc85227-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72fa8242-2901-43d2-8be9-947b7d581c7f/conversions/932b64d9-d79f-45be-a553-d8e1bdc85227-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States has spent millions of dollars to support LGBT (the movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) in the South African country of Lesotho, the existence of which "nobody has ever heard of," U.S. President Donald Trump made such an assertion while addressing Congress, TASS reported.

"Eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of," Trump said.

The U.S. president cited spending on Lesotho among other irrational expenditures by the U.S. government, including aid for programs abroad. In particular, he said, the US spent $45 million on scholarships to promote "diversity, equality and inclusion" in Myanmar, as well as $40 million to improve the social and economic situation of "settled migrants," while "who they are, nobody knows," Trump added.