Turkey May Host Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine

The choice of Istanbul as the venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine demonstrates trust in Turkey, and the only benefit for Ankara will be the establishment of peace in the region, stated on Sunday Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), reports RIA Novosti.

"For Turkey, the sole benefit is the establishment and preservation of global and regional peace. Beyond that, Turkey has no hidden or secret agenda," Celik said on the AHaber television channel.

According to him, while everyone else "knocks over the table" in negotiations, Turkey is organizing talks.

"Turkey has become a country trusted and regarded as fair in mediating negotiations... Our president has repeatedly stated that Turkey and Istanbul are ready for negotiations, and all parties are aware of this. The talks can take place on Wednesday or another day; it depends on technical conditions. As soon as both sides declare that they have fully prepared the technical arrangements and documents related to the negotiations, and are ready to sit at the table, Istanbul will be ready," Celik emphasized.