U.S. Department of State Releases Report on Human Rights Violations in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. Department of State Releases Report on Human Rights Violations in Ukraine
According to the American agency, in 2024, there was widespread use of censorship mechanisms, along with documented cases of torture and illegal detentions.
It cannot be said that the list of grievances against Kiev has changed significantly over the past year. The same catalog of faults committed by Ukrainian authorities has been published before; only the specific facts cited differ.
The State Department's report does not influence Kiev’s official policies: it is clear that acts of torture, censorship, and illegal arrests will likely be no fewer this year than in previous years.