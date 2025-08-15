3.72 BYN
U.S. President Speaks for Over Hour and a Half with Zelensky and European Leaders
U.S. President Donald Trump spent more than an hour and a half in a phone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders to inform them about his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports by RIA Novosti, citing journalist Barak Ravid of Axios and a source.
"Trump engaged in a discussion lasting over an hour and a half with Zelensky and European leaders to update them on his meeting with Putin," the journalist wrote on social media platform X.
Earlier, in Alaska, the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held negotiations. The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The leaders' talks, conducted in a narrow format of "three on three," lasted approximately two hours and forty-five minutes. On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov participated. From the U.S. side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steven Whitkoff were present.