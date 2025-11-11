Vucic Claims Europe is Actively Preparing for Large-Scale Military Conflict with Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated on Pink TV that Europe is actively preparing for a large-scale military conflict with Russia. Vucic noted that Belgrade finds itself between the hammer and anvil and that the country is compelled to continue arming itself to defend itself.

However, Vucic expressed hope that his concerns will not come to pass. He emphasized Serbia’s position of striving to maintain neutrality and avoid involvement in the conflict. He also pointed out that Serbia is the only European country that has not imposed sanctions against Russia.