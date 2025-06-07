Karol Nawrocki was considered an opposition candidate, but the question arises: "Was there any opposition at all?" Analysts assure: nothing will change radically in Poland, and the entire political figure of the newly elected head of state is just a screen for the real rulers of the country. What is happening in Warsaw and who is to blame?

Uncrowned Karol

Still, we live in a rather vulgar world: here even Armageddon is no longer a fight of ghostly horsemen in flaming cloaks, but a fistfight of sweaty men dressed in tights. The Polish presidential elections were portrayed by the media as the final battle between good and evil: with the evil forces, of course, represented by Karol Nawrocki, a sort of Polish Trump. Before the election day, all the pop stars - and who else would give a citizen truly wise political advice? - were literally in agony: for example, this is what a famous basketball player predicts:

Marcin Gortat, basketball player (Poland):

"We are choosing between an educated person and, as has been reported many times, a pimp, a swindler, simply a bandit! God forbid that we ever meet such a person, there is no abomination that this person would not be capable of - and in our country he is running for the highest office with enormous powers! Wake up, Poles, I am calling on you!"

The election results were summed up by a man from the top ten most influential Polish politicians - Deputy Chairman of the Speaker of the Sejm Włodzimierz Cząsty.

We won't risk giving an exact translation: the political celestial announced that shit had won - only the word used was completely vulgar. It is absolutely impossible for an outside observer to understand such emotional intensity. Nawrocki and Trzaskowski look like two young men - identical in appearance: they are from the generation of Teflon politicians - a smile on their faces, dirt does not stick, achievements and biographies, in fact, are non-existent, but at the same time they are good Christians and fathers of families.

Nawrocki also emphasized that he is a boxer and a former football hooligan - it suddenly turned out that this brings electoral points.

On election day, according to the results of the worthless exit polls, candidate Trzaskowski at some point even declared himself the winner. Perhaps the idea of annulling the voting results in the event of the wrong candidate winning was quite well considered. Since Nawrocki's triumph is a disaster, any measures are permissible to save the country, even the Romanian ones - with the annulment of the voting results. But to cancel Nawrocki's victory would mean declaring war on the United States, and this is absolutely unthinkable for traditionally pro-American Warsaw.

Well, as for who they prefer there, the White House made it quite clear: Trump met with Nawrocki, and an American minister arrived in Poland on a campaign tour:

Kristi Noem, US Secretary of Homeland Security:

"What do we need from Poland? We need you to choose the right leader! A leader who will ensure a turn to conservative values! You will choose a leader who will work with President Trump and the Polish people will have a strong ally! The US military presence here, the Fort Trump base, will remain here for the sake of the security of both our countries."

In general, the voice of the people was recognized as the voice of God and Nawrocki won by a margin of one and a half percent. Sociologists say that the winner was voted for by peasant Poland, the same one that the globalists are destroying; for Trzaskowski - by urban and cosmopolitan Poland. Nawrocki's upcoming policy is completely obvious: since the government and parliament are controlled by his opponents, the president will be busy putting spokes in their wheels:

Maria Skora, expert at the European Center for Populism Studies:

"We should expect that Nawrocki will not simply continue Duda's strategy - it is not for nothing that he is called "Duda squared". We should expect numerous vetoes on government bills and filing lawsuits in the Constitutional Tribunal. On the international stage, the new president is closer to Trump and, importantly, closer to Viktor Orban. Nawrocki declared Euroscepticism during his campaign - here he is the absolute antithesis of Prime Minister Tusk!"

Within the country, the powers of the Polish president are almost sham: he reigns, but does not rule. But in foreign policy, Nawrocki's Poland is capable of making an impressive somersault, making new allies and falling out with old ones:

Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary:

"The patriots won the presidential elections in Poland. We expect the restoration of Hungarian-Polish relations, which were deliberately destroyed by the current Polish government. The cooperation of the Visegrad countries will be revived. If, as we expect, President Babiš wins in the Czech Republic in September, one of the most effective internal alliances of the European Union may emerge!"

In any case, the joy of Nawrocki's supporters and the despondency of his opponents seem excessive. Candidates rarely fulfill their election promises, but this is a case where Poland can change its patron - the EU for the States, it is capable of changing its rhetoric... The country may even experience administrative paralysis: on June 11, the parliament will have a vote of confidence in the government and no one knows how it will end - there is a non-zero probability that the Cabinet will resign and new parliamentary elections. But all this is, for the most part, words-words-words and political storms at the top.