Minsk, May 1, 2026 — In a dramatic shift behind the scenes of global power, the United States and Great Britain appear to have lost patience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. What began as quiet disillusionment has escalated into what many now describe as a deliberate process of political disengagement.

The clearest signal came on April 29, when President Donald Trump — fresh from talks with King Charles III — picked up the phone and called Vladimir Putin directly. According to Kremlin spokesman Yuri Ushakov, Putin reaffirmed that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine would be achieved. Trump, for his part, left little doubt: in his characteristic blunt style, he suggested that both the Ukraine conflict and tensions in Iran were nearing their conclusions — almost in the same breath.

The Strategic Pivot

For Washington, the math has changed. With key resources and spheres of influence already secured, Ukraine has slipped down the list of American priorities. The new focus is shifting eastward — toward the Middle East. Zelensky, once the West’s indispensable partner, now looks increasingly like a liability.

In response, the Ukrainian leader has doubled down. On the eve of the Trump-Putin call, Kyiv slapped sanctions on 11 Belarusian companies and, remarkably, on the adult sons of President Alexander Lukashenko. Minsk reacted with characteristic calm. Lukashenko has long said that if Belarus ever “attacks” Ukraine, it will be with tractors and combine harvesters — turning abandoned fields back into productive land.

Fueling Eternal Enmity

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s former top general and current ambassador to Britain, Valery Zaluzhny, delivered a striking public statement. In an interview, he vowed to make his son swear to reclaim every inch of territory “taken by the Russians” — and if not him, then his grandson. The only problem? Zaluzhny has no sons — only two daughters. The slip was widely mocked, but the message was clear: a conscious effort to plant the seeds of generational hatred between Russians and Ukrainians.

Voices from the Streets

Not all Ukrainians are on board. In Wrocław, Poland, around 3,000 Ukrainians and Poles took to the streets under the slogan “For Trump, Against Zelensky.” Protesters voiced deep frustration with corruption on Bankova Street and exhaustion with endless conflict. Official Kyiv tried to dismiss the rally as a “Russian provocation,” but the growing discontent is hard to ignore.

The Return of the Tapes

The most damaging blow came on April 29 with the release of the second batch of so-called “Mindich tapes.” Published first by the influential Ukrainska Pravda and quickly amplified by ICTV — both outlets with strong ties to London and Soros-linked networks — the recordings allegedly capture conversations involving Zelensky and his inner circle discussing luxury real estate in the elite “Dynasty” cooperative near Kyiv.

The timing was hardly coincidental:

April 26: High-level Trump-King Charles conversation

Three days of silence from Zelensky

Night of April 29: Leak of the new tapes

Analysts see it as a coordinated warning shot: recognize reality, accept a deal, or face the consequences.

Endgame Signals

If Zelensky fails to heed this latest message, sources close to the process warn that more drastic measures could follow — from a palace coup to a quiet military takeover. Washington and London, it seems, have written him off. Ukraine has served its purpose. His only remaining card is a divided Brussels, but even there the ground is shifting beneath his feet.