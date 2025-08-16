Who Will Attend the Meeting Between Trump and Zelensky in Washington?

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky in Washington will be attended by leaders from four European Union countries, the President of the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General, reports TASS.

Among those present will be French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

According to German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, the scheduled discussions on Monday will focus on security issues, territorial aspects, support for Ukraine, and sanctions.

Von der Leyen stated that Zelensky will arrive in Brussels on Sunday to participate in the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting online, alongside her.