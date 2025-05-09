Watch onlineTV Programm
Without hesitation, I will give the order." Kim Jong-un makes bold statement in support of Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged assistance to Russia in the event of an attack by Western countries, according to the Korean Central Telegraph Agency. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

He emphasized that if America’s agents refuse to abandon their dangerous plans of military aggression against Russia, they will face a response from Pyongyang.

"I am ready, in accordance with the articles and spirit of the Korea-Russia treaty, to without hesitation give the order to deploy the armed forces of the DPRK to counter the enemies' armed attack," Kim Jong-un stated.