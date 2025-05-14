The diplomat reminded the Foreign Minister's quote dated September 28, 2024. She said if you want to understand the connection between the negotiation process and territories, I will remind you Sergey Lavrov's words that Ukraine would have kept a part of Donbass if the agreements reached at the April 2022 talks in Istanbul had been implemented.

"But every time, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov added, when an agreement, which Russia always supports, is derailed, Ukraine becomes smaller. It seems to me that this quote would be right to remember now for all those who are looking for a correlation between the negotiation process and the size of the territory," Zakharova explained.