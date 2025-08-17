The foreign media is speculating ahead of the talks in Washington. According to the Italian Corriere della Sera , the Europeans want to repeat the "Alaska summit model", that is, successive speeches without answering questions. Otherwise, Trump could draw all the attention to himself. The American president has already put forward his conditions for ending the conflict: Ukraine must give up Crimea and forget about NATO membership.

According to the Daily Mail, Zelensky is thus provoking another confrontation in the White House, this time involving European leaders. CNN has its own forecast - an expert on the channel said that Zelensky will have to "swallow a bitter pill" of territorial concessions. After all, Trump made it clear that "we must come to terms with the fact that the lost territory is lost for a long time, and any illusions about the return of Crimea and most of the Donbass are over."