Vladimir Zelensky declared that there will be no talks between Russia and Ukraine for now, since the exchanges agreed upon following the results of the previous rounds have not yet been completed, RIA Novosti reported with reference to the publication "Politics of the Country".

"We must complete the result that the parties agreed on at the second meeting - namely, complete the exchanges that were agreed upon at the second meeting in Istanbul. And I think that the corresponding movements will be implemented in the near future," he said

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct negotiations; the meetings took place in Istanbul. Their result was the exchange of prisoners. Moscow also handed over the bodies of the dead servicemen to the Kiev regime. In addition, the parties exchanged draft memorandums on the settlement of the conflict. A Turkish diplomatic source previously told RIA Novosti that Turkey was waiting for a decision from Russia and Ukraine on the date of the third round of talks in Istanbul.