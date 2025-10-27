Lukashenko: Belarus is always open to constructive cooperation with the Czech Republic in all areas

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of his compatriots and himself, congratulated the people of the Czech Republic on their national holiday – the Day of the Establishment of the Independent Czechoslovak State. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Relations between our countries have experienced both periods of growth, with the revival of political, business, and cultural contacts, and periods of regression. However, there have been more positive moments, and the potential for Belarusian-Czech cooperation is far from exhausted," the message reads.

The head of state expressed hope that, despite geopolitical challenges and the political situation, Minsk and Prague will overcome the current turbulence in the near future. "Belarus is always open to constructive cooperation with the Czech Republic in all areas of mutual interest based on the principles of partnership, trust, and equality."