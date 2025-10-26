For the third time, Minsk is becoming a major platform for dialogue between West and East on a continental scale. In just a couple of hours, representatives of more than 40 states and seven international organizations will gather at the Minsk International Security Conference.

There are few platforms left in the world today where current global security issues can be openly discussed without genuflection. Hotbeds of conflict are proliferating, while dialogue is diminishing. All this poses a grave threat to the existence of the world as a whole. However, Minsk remains a place for dialogue and plays a significant role in the search for conflict resolution not only on the sidelines of this particular conference, but in general.

Here, we can recall the work of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the Minsk agreements on Ukraine. However, some participants refused to implement the agreements reached. This, as we see today, led to the current crisis.

Belarus continues to ensure the opportunity for fair and equal discussion.

On October 28, we expect the foreign ministers of Russia, Hungary, North Korea, and Myanmar to attend the Minsk International Security Conference. A special envoy from the Chinese government will also be present, along with deputy foreign ministers from Iran, India, Cambodia, Oman, the UAE, and Tajikistan. Plus, there will be international organizations.

The expert community will also actively participate – more than two hundred analysts, military specialists, and researchers from leading academic centers across Eurasia, including those whose political leadership we will unfortunately not see here – from NATO countries. These include Italy, Spain, the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and others.

The goal of this dialogue, or the main theme, is "Global World Disorder and the Eurasian Security Conundrum."

It should be noted that it was in Minsk in 2023 that the idea of creating a document that would declare the creation of an equal and indivisible security architecture for a multipolar and just world was first voiced. This concept was named the "Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century."

A year later, the President of Belarus, speaking at the forum, outlined the problems that require special attention: the West's predatory policies, the information and sanctions wars it has unleashed, and the impotence of international legal instruments. These are, in general, the challenges faced by every individual country on the Eurasian continent.

Minsk is always ready for partnership, not just within the framework of this conference. Belarusians are people who know how to appreciate kindness and reciprocate it, the President noted then. These are not just words. We demonstrate this in action.