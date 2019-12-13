Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus is a country of opportunities

Belarus is a country of opportunities. This statement was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the New Year ball for young people at the Palace of Independence.

“A bright, beautiful holiday has come to our Palace of Independence today. An inspiring holiday. The holiday, the main decoration of which is you, our dear participants of the New Year's Ball,” said the head of state. - It is very important for me that you feel this holiday, that you feel the special atmosphere of the Palace - the symbol of our independence. Look at Minsk from its windows and see by your own example that your native Belarus is a country of opportunities,” the head of state said.

While addressing the participants of the ball, the head of state noted that this evening gives them many opportunities to make new friends, communicate with those whose life experience can already become a serious guide to the future.