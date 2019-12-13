3.41 RUB
3.42 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus is a country of opportunities
Belarus is a country of opportunities. This statement was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the New Year ball for young people at the Palace of Independence.
“A bright, beautiful holiday has come to our Palace of Independence today. An inspiring holiday. The holiday, the main decoration of which is you, our dear participants of the New Year's Ball,” said the head of state. - It is very important for me that you feel this holiday, that you feel the special atmosphere of the Palace - the symbol of our independence. Look at Minsk from its windows and see by your own example that your native Belarus is a country of opportunities,” the head of state said.
While addressing the participants of the ball, the head of state noted that this evening gives them many opportunities to make new friends, communicate with those whose life experience can already become a serious guide to the future.
“Once again I would like to congratulate you, your relatives, your loved ones, all Belarusians on the New Year, the coming holidays! Be always happy and take care of your country - our Belarus,” urged the Belarusian leader.
President
All
Lukashenko noted that Russia is ready to supply gas to Germany
“I think a dozen so far.” Lukashenko on how many “Oreshnik” complexes will be delivered to Belarus
Lukashenko on the EAEU summit: Debates were very serious - from wages to oil and gas
Lukashenko to announce goals of the Belarusian presidency in EAEU in 2025
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All