Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Brazil Organizes BRICS Negotiations in Response to U.S. Tariffs

Brazil Organizes BRICS Negotiations in Response to U.S. Tariffs

Amid the ongoing tariff war with the United States, Brazil is launching a multi-front offensive. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ordered the organization of negotiations within BRICS, aiming to garner support both from the organization as a whole and from individual member states in the face of Washington’s pressures.

Additionally, Lula da Silva has pledged financial aid to Brazilian exporters: the Brazilian business sector will receive $5.5 billion to offset losses caused by tariffs imposed by Trump.

Meanwhile, Washington shows no signs of backing down. Recently, Donald Trump announced tariffs on Brazilian goods amounting to 50%. He demands not only a balance in mutual trade but also the release of Brazil’s former president, who faces accusations of conspiracy aimed at a coup d’état.