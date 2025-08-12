Brazil Organizes BRICS Negotiations in Response to U.S. Tariffs

Amid the ongoing tariff war with the United States, Brazil is launching a multi-front offensive. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ordered the organization of negotiations within BRICS, aiming to garner support both from the organization as a whole and from individual member states in the face of Washington’s pressures.

Additionally, Lula da Silva has pledged financial aid to Brazilian exporters: the Brazilian business sector will receive $5.5 billion to offset losses caused by tariffs imposed by Trump.