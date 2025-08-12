The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Warsaw firmly rejects Minsk’s proposal to reopen diplomatic dialogue. This was the Polish government’s response to a letter from our Ministry of Defence, which contained an initiative to de-escalate tensions and restore neighborly relations.

The official reason given for the refusal was the migration crisis at the shared border. However, this appears to be a contrived pretext. After all, Poland has implemented passport controls at its borders with Germany and Lithuania, which suggests that these countries are also responsible for the migration crisis. Yet, despite this, political, economic, and diplomatic relations with them remain intact.