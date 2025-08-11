Watch onlineTV Programm
EU countries accelerate construction of military factories

European Union countries have significantly accelerated the construction of military factories. According to the Financial Times, Western militarization has surged threefold.

The total area dedicated to arms manufacturing facilities now reaches 7 million square meters.

Furthermore, Brussels plans to increase ammunition production. Whereas annual output was previously around 300,000 shells, by the end of 2025, this figure is expected to rise to 2 million. The pressing question remains: what are these "doves of peace" and the chief negotiators preparing for?