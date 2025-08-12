3.72 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.46 BYN
U.S. Accuses Europe of Violating Freedom of Speech
Europe appears increasingly disconnected from reality, with local elites continuing to impose their policies on ordinary citizens. Pressure on the media is also on the rise. The U.S. State Department has highlighted concerns over restrictions on freedom of speech within European countries, specifically citing Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Italy, in particular, was singled out by Washington for alleged violence against journalists.
In Germany, there have been reports of particularly harsh police treatment of protesters. Overall, the State Department notes a significant deterioration in human rights conditions across Europe over the past year. It is worth recalling that in February, during the 61st Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized EU leaders for drifting away from the principles of free speech and democracy.