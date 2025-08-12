3.72 BYN
Zapad-2025: Belarus and Russia To Practice Planning of Nuclear and Oreshnik Operations
Following a closed briefing with President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin revealed that the upcoming "Zapad-2025" exercises will include planning for the use of nuclear weapons and the "Oreshnik" missile system, reports BELTA.
According to the head of the military department, the exercises will focus on strategic planning for nuclear weapons deployment. "This is an important element of our strategic deterrence. As the head of state demands, we must be prepared for any scenario. We observe the situation on our western and northern borders and cannot remain passive in the face of militarization and military activity. We demonstrate our openness and peaceful intentions, but always keep our powder dry," Khrenin stated.
The defense minister emphasized that Belarusian military personnel, alongside Russian colleagues, will also work on operational planning for the deployment of the missile system during the exercises.