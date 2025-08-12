The fear of being caught in lies and the policy of self-isolation in Latvia have been elevated to an absolute principle. Riga intends to impose a ban on crossing the border for irregular bus services to Belarus and Russia.

According to the draft regulation, starting October 15th, the State Border Guard will have the authority to refuse entry to international irregular bus routes passing through the checkpoints at "Paternieki," "Grebneva," and "Terekhovo." The only remaining options for travel will be regular scheduled routes.