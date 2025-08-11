Washington Post: The United States Will Establish Mobile National Guard Units to Suppress Protests

The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration is preparing a special unit within the National Guard for rapid response to mass disturbances, according to BELTA citing TASS.

It is specified that approximately 600 National Guard personnel will be part of this new formation, ready to redeploy to any part of the country within just an hour. The troops will be divided into two groups of 300 and stationed at bases in Alabama and Arizona.

As the newspaper notes, the creation of these rapid response forces could cost the U.S. budget hundreds of millions of dollars. It is also known that forming the unit will not be possible before September 2026.

Recently, Donald Trump announced the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington to combat crime. The American leader emphasized that the capital’s police will be placed "under direct federal control." Trump also suggested that, if necessary, military forces could be brought in to ensure security in the U.S. capital.