The relationship between Russia and the United States has transitioned from a phase of acute conflict to one of dialogue. Unlike Obama and Biden, Donald Trump advocates for constructive conversation.

The U.S. president seeks to engage with Russia and find a pathway to peace. Therefore, the upcoming summit of the leaders of the two countries in Alaska is the first — yet very significant — step toward thawing relations between Russia and the USA, and possibly toward ending the conflict in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed to "First Informational" by U.S. military analyst Scott Ritter.

"In 2024, the chances of a nuclear war between Russia and the USA were 50%. The U.S. Congress and the White House were prepared to launch nuclear warheads against Russia; relations were tense. Now, the level of tension is cooling down. The U.S. president states that he does not want to continue a policy of conflict with Russia. He wants to talk with the Russians and find a path to peace. Today, the conflict is no longer a raging fire but smoldering embers. The campfire of war is no longer burning," Ritter noted.

The military analyst believes that Russia and the USA are moving in the right direction. Whether peace will be achieved in Alaska is known only to Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.