Digital Security: Payment Card for Minors Only with Parental Consent

In today's world, where digital technologies permeate every aspect of life, ensuring children's safety online is more crucial than ever. Thanks to proactive measures by law enforcement, the illegal circulation of payment instruments among minors has been significantly reduced—from 100 to just 19 cases.

Legislative amendments have been introduced to the Civil Code, now stipulating that minors can acquire a payment card only with parental consent.

Roman Bardeiev, Senior Inspector for Special Assignments at the Department for the Organization of Minorities' Affairs of the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs, remarked:

"Almost 20% of all crimes committed by teenagers have occurred online or involved the use of computer technology."