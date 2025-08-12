In Russia, Restrictions Imposed on Calls in Telegram and WhatsApp

Russia has decided to impose restrictions on calls made through Telegram and WhatsApp, according to BELTA, citing Roskomnadzor.

“We inform you that, in order to counter criminal activities, measures are being taken to partially restrict calls within these foreign messaging platforms, in accordance with materials from law enforcement agencies. No other limitations on their functionality are being introduced,” stated Roskomnadzor in an official message.

The agency noted that, based on information from law enforcement and numerous citizen appeals, foreign messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp have become the primary voice communication tools used for deception, extortion, and involvement in sabotage and terrorist activities targeting Russian citizens.

“Repeated requests for action to be taken against these platforms have been ignored by their owners,” emphasized Roskomnadzor.