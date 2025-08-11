MFA of China: China Supports All Efforts Toward a Peaceful Resolution of Ukraine Crisis

The spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, stated that China supports all initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Regarding the upcoming talks between Putin and Trump scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, Lin Jian remarked, “China supports all efforts conducive to resolving the crisis peacefully. We welcome the maintained contacts between Russia and the United States, the improvement in their relations, and the advancement of the political settlement process for the Ukrainian crisis,” he said, commenting on the forthcoming meetings between the leaders of Russia and the USA in Alaska.

The Chinese diplomatic agency also expects that all interested parties will be able to join the negotiation process to reach a long-term and binding peace agreement.