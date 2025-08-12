We are not hindering the process — Golovchenko On Development of Cryptocurrency Market in Belarus

The total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has reached $4 trillion. According to Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus, the country is also actively developing in this direction.

Decree No. 8 of the President of the Republic of Belarus, "On the Development of the Digital Economy," was one of the first in the world to introduce the concept of a "token."

"Since the adoption of this document, much has changed, progress has been made, and we have not stood still. The infrastructure of the High Technology Park has primarily developed relevant tools, crypto exchanges, and so-called cryptocurrency platforms. We now have a functioning token system," Golovchenko noted.

Countries around the world are increasingly recognizing the need for stricter regulation of this market, as cryptocurrency is not considered currency in the traditional sense. No country allows cryptocurrencies to be used as a means of payment within its territory.

"As an individual, one can store cryptocurrencies, transfer them to someone, but paying for goods or services with them is not permitted. I believe this is the right policy, aligning with the recommendations of international financial organizations," Golovchenko stated.