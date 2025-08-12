Khrenin: The main task of Armed Forces of Belarus is to be ready to repel aggression from the enemy

"This is our main task - to be ready to repel enemy aggression. All the activities of our Armed Forces are aimed at this. We are constantly improving the level of our training, headquarters, troops," Viktor Khrenin answered. "We are constantly refining the structure of the Armed Forces. We are making changes to our documents, forms and methods of action of the troops. We are looking at the development of means of armed struggle, which are also developing very rapidly today - the same unmanned aerial vehicles, which are making very serious changes on the battlefield." The Minister of Defense recalled the requirement of the head of state "not to relax": "This is exactly what we are doing. For this, we conduct exercises, training, mobilize military personnel... You see the large complex of measures that the Armed Forces are currently engaged in."