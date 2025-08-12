3.72 BYN
Khrenin: The main task of Armed Forces of Belarus is to be ready to repel aggression from the enemy
Following a closed report to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the main task of the Belarusian army is to be ready to repel aggression from a potential enemy, BELTA reports.
Journalists asked Viktor Khrenin whether the Belarusian army is ready to repel a possible attack from potential enemies of Belarus. This question remains relevant given the tense situation that is developing near the Belarusian borders.
"This is our main task - to be ready to repel enemy aggression. All the activities of our Armed Forces are aimed at this. We are constantly improving the level of our training, headquarters, troops," Viktor Khrenin answered. "We are constantly refining the structure of the Armed Forces. We are making changes to our documents, forms and methods of action of the troops. We are looking at the development of means of armed struggle, which are also developing very rapidly today - the same unmanned aerial vehicles, which are making very serious changes on the battlefield." The Minister of Defense recalled the requirement of the head of state "not to relax": "This is exactly what we are doing. For this, we conduct exercises, training, mobilize military personnel... You see the large complex of measures that the Armed Forces are currently engaged in."