Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, Alexey Fadeev, stated that the European Union is attempting to sabotage the efforts of the United States and Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, reports BELTA.

“Europeans verbally support Washington and Moscow's diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis around Ukraine. In reality, however, the European Union is sabotaging them,” emphasized Alexey Fadeev.

He said that the consultations the EU is seeking with the US on the eve of Russian-American negotiations are politically and practically insignificant.

According to Fadeev, the rhetoric about supposedly supporting peaceful resolution efforts is merely an attempt to slow down the process again. “In Brussels, this is not even hidden, emphasizing that regardless of the results of the Russian-American summit, the EU will continue to supply weapons and funds to the Kiev regime, as well as increase sanctions pressure on Russia,” he noted.