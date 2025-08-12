3.72 BYN
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kiev Preparing Provocation to Derail Russia-U.S. Negotiations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Kiev regime is orchestrating a provocation aimed at disrupting the Russia-U.S. negotiations, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
According to the agency, a group of foreign journalists was brought to the city of Chuguev in the Kharkov region under the guise of "preparing a series of reports about local residents." Just before the summit on Friday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles, which is expected to be portrayed by the Western media as Russian aggression.