China Is Belarus' Second Trade Partner for the Last Five Years
The mutual understanding between Minsk and Beijing on the political front is reflected in tangible results in the economic sphere. Over the past five years, China has maintained its position as Belarus’s second-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade figures have consistently demonstrated record-breaking growth year after year. In the last five years, trade volume has doubled, and last year alone, the trade turnover reached a historic high of $8.6 billion.
This is what is visible on the surface; the details of cooperation are already embedded within production processes.
It is within these workshops that the "elegance" is born—an attribute that has helped Belarusian buses conquer the global market. Robots with high precision craft interior components, showcasing the advanced technological integration in Belarusian manufacturing.