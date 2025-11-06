3.68 BYN
Trump explains why his summit with Putin did not take place
On November 7, US President Donald Trump expressed the opinion that his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin has not yet taken place due to the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.
"The main dispute is that they simply do not want to stop [in the conflict in Ukraine - ed.] yet," Trump told reporters at the White House, answering a question about the main reason the meeting has not yet taken place.
On October 16, Putin and Trump held their eighth telephone conversation since the beginning of the year. Following the two-and-a-half-hour conversation, Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could take place in Budapest.