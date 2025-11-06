3.68 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.42 BYN
Orban intends to present his ideas for ending conflict in Ukraine to Trump
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Orban intends to present his ideas for ending conflict in Ukraine to Trumpnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d82d93c4-4fed-4fe3-837e-8eb6af42edbb/conversions/ea49db27-f614-4534-83cc-bcd295d3c4aa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d82d93c4-4fed-4fe3-837e-8eb6af42edbb/conversions/ea49db27-f614-4534-83cc-bcd295d3c4aa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d82d93c4-4fed-4fe3-837e-8eb6af42edbb/conversions/ea49db27-f614-4534-83cc-bcd295d3c4aa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d82d93c4-4fed-4fe3-837e-8eb6af42edbb/conversions/ea49db27-f614-4534-83cc-bcd295d3c4aa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he has "several ideas" for ending the conflict in Ukraine and will present them to US President Donald Trump, RIA Novosti reports.
Before the talks, Trump told reporters that he and Orban believe the conflict in Ukraine "will be resolved in the near future," noting that the Hungarian prime minister "wanted to talk about it."
"We have several ideas, and we will present them," Orban responded.