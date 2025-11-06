3.68 BYN
London is Prepared to Deploy Troops to Post-War Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The British Army is ready to undertake full-scale operations, including peacekeeping missions, in Ukraine once the conflict has concluded. This was reported by The Guardian.
According to sources cited by the publication, the British forces, in collaboration with allies, intend to utilize the full spectrum of military capabilities—from fighter jets to infantry. The UK Ministry of Defence emphasized that their mission is to provide comprehensive support to NATO allies in strengthening the security of the alliance’s eastern flank.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that London had transferred an additional shipment of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev.