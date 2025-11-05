Lukashenko extends heartfelt congratulations to Belarusians on occasion of October Revolution Day

On November 7, 2025, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Belarusian people on the occasion of the October Revolution Day. The official message of greeting was published by the press service of the Head of State, as reported by BELTA.

Official Greetings from President Alexander Lukashenko on October Revolution Day

Dear compatriots!

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on October Revolution Day.

This holiday honors the events that impacted the course of world history and laid the groundwork for the formation of Belarusian sovereignty.

The social model, established in October 1917 on the principles of justice and popular rule, has provided a strong foundation for our country’s development.

The lessons of the October Revolution have become an example for many nations in the fight for rights and freedoms, ideals, and values.

By maintaining the tradition of commemorating this day, Belarusians have infused it with a creative and constructive purpose — an evolutionary path of steady societal progress without social hostility or upheaval. Over the decades, November 7th has come to symbolize our labor achievements and important discoveries.

I wish everyone robust health, happiness, prosperity, and brilliant victories and achievements in the name of our native Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko