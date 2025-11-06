Western countries continue to build up their military potential and are already openly preparing for armed conflict. Europe is creating the image of an external enemy in the form of the Union State, distracting society from domestic problems.

Military-political analyst and PhD in sociology Alexander Tikhansky discusses how such rabid militarization affects the balance of power in the region, including Belarus and Russia.

"The militarization of Europe is tantamount to an increase in NATO activity. The foundation of NATO is the European countries under US leadership. A sharp increase in military spending, an increase in the size of armies, an increase in funds spent on weapons modernization, and enormous amounts of money are now being spent on military infrastructure. This all shows that they are not ready for deterrence; they are preparing for war. Moreover, just six months or a year ago, we could only talk about war, about a future conflict, from former ministers and former generals. Today, this is being said by current Western political and military leaders," the expert noted.

Alexander Tikhansky:

"They even set a deadline – they must be ready for war by 2030. But there are political leaders who want to shift this deadline and be ready for war with Russia by 2028."

According to him, militarization has several landscapes: a strategic landscape, where the military balance of power that once existed in our region is shifting (not throughout Europe, but only in the northwest, our area); military activity: exercises are constantly underway, some ending just as others are beginning; an arms race: modernization, increasing the size of national armies, including those of NATO member countries near our borders. And anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian rhetoric: they demonstrate to their populations that Belarus and Russia are no longer potential adversaries, but real ones.