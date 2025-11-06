3.68 BYN
"It's time for specific action" - Lukashenko urged officials to more actively work on exports
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko urged officials to personally participate in increasing exports, including to distant markets. He made this statement during a working visit to the Zhitkovichi District, according to BELTA.
"Strategy is good. But today, tactics are important so we can sell our products," the President said.
He emphasized that there must be specifics, and clear instructions will be communicated to every official responsible for cooperation with a particular country or region.
The head of state himself is also engaged in relevant work during talks with foreign colleagues and visits to other countries. "I've opened the door for you. So go through it. What are you waiting for?! It's time for concrete action," the Belarusian leader emphasized.