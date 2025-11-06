"It's time for specific action" - Lukashenko urged officials to more actively work on exports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko urged officials to personally participate in increasing exports, including to distant markets. He made this statement during a working visit to the Zhitkovichi District, according to BELTA.

"Strategy is good. But today, tactics are important so we can sell our products," the President said.

He emphasized that there must be specifics, and clear instructions will be communicated to every official responsible for cooperation with a particular country or region.