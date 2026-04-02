Electric energy independence and cooperation between industry leaders in Belarus and Russia for the benefit of the two countries' economic development were discussed on April 2 in Tatarstan. Kazan is hosting the international forum "Energoprom-2026."

Belarus's strategy for working in the Russian market involves direct contacts with the regions. The target for trade with Tatarstan is $1 billion, but given the potential, this figure could be doubled.

A multi-brand center for Belarusian technology is successfully operating in Tatarstan. Belarus is also ready to renew trams for Nizhnekamsk and Naberezhnye Chelny.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"They need to modernize their railcar and tram fleets. For our part, we are ready to share our developments and new technologies, which are being used in the Republic of Belarus and already in certain regions of the Russian Federation. These have also been implemented – new railcars have a lower cost or modernization expense compared to new railcars, but with the appropriate warranties and service, they can also be used for a long period of time."

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

This is an example of Belarusian-Russian industrial cooperation: Russian-made trucks and Belarusian hydraulic lifts from Vitebsk, which are needed at ports, airports, construction sites, and, of course, in the energy sector. Belarus has placed its bets on its own developments.

"These are primarily our customers, including Russian power grid companies, purchasers, and anyone involved in energy, installation, and maintenance. Naturally, this applies not only to the Tatarstan region but to the entire Russian Federation," said Andrei Sidorov, General Director of the Vitebsk Machine-Building Plant.

Andrey Sidorov, CEO of the Vitebsk Machine-Building Plant

In 2026, Belarus brought its national exhibit to Tatarstan for the international forum "Energoprom."

Technologies and innovations in the energy sector have transformed entire industries. For example, in mechanical engineering, more and more cars are sporting green license plates. Other equipment is also catching up, and Belarusian charging solutions are being used for them.

"This charging station is 44 kW, and local content is around 60%. When we started in 2023, it was around 7%, but now it's over 65%. The frame and the internal components—everything is made in the Republic of Belarus," noted Dmitry Protosovitsky, CEO of the charging station manufacturer.

Dmitry Protosovitsky, CEO of the charging station manufacturer

We are also jointly developing a simulator for honing the skills of thermal power plant workers—an example of import substitution.

"We used to build our own simulators, but we used software products that, due to circumstances and sanctions, were removed from our market. Both we and the customer had licensing issues. So, we were forced, so to speak, to look for new solutions. We found them; they're good, and they've proven effective," shared Roman Rusak, Head of the Commissioning Center at the Engineering Center branch of Belenergoremnaladka.

Roman Rusak, Head of the Commissioning Center at the Engineering Center branch of Belenergoremnaladka

Cooperation was also discussed at the plenary session, focusing on digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and robotics. Energy is changing the quality of life and the economy, but a creative approach is essential.

Mikhail Smirnov, Head of the Energy Innovation Association (Russia):

"The pace of development of these technologies globally is such that we need to move even faster. And so, at the strategic level of energy development, it's crucial to consider the possibilities of this cooperation far ahead. That is, to look beyond the horizon and see what we can do within the framework of our partnership. Belarus has expertise, truly established traditions. There are developments, but we need mutual understanding and a shared strategic vision for the future. I hope that today's discussion between ministers will allow us to make significant progress in this regard."

The largest Belarusian-Russian project is the construction of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. A decision has been made to build a third power unit, and the countries are also jointly creating a common electricity market.

Sergey Tsivelev, Minister of Energy of Russia:

"We are bringing peace and a new philosophy, a new principle of energy justice. Not pressure on one state or another, but a fair distribution of energy globally, equitable development, and the rapid advancement of our civilization. Our task is to show everyone this only correct path. The path of blackmail, sanctions, and military force sets civilization back."

Sergey Tsivelev, Minister of Energy of Russia