Belarus and Chukotka, having outlined their prospects, are moving to specific action. Following the meeting with the President on March 31, a roadmap for cooperation was signed at the first meeting of the working group. It was announced that the region plans to purchase 3 billion Russian rubles worth of our equipment by 2030.

The signing of important strategic documents between Belarus and Chukotka began on March 30. The government approved an agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and socio-cultural cooperation. This region is new and unexplored for Belarus, as the President discussed during his meeting with Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov.

In 2025, the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug in Belarus exported mainly electrical insulators and sawn timber, while we supplied them with medicines and vaccines. This is clearly not enough, so one of the primary goals set at the highest level is to increase trade turnover. We also need to develop cooperation between the military-industrial complex, healthcare, and industry. This was emphasized at the meeting of the first working group on March 31. This means that the foundation for a long-term relationship is already being laid.

The distance between Belarus and Chukotka is almost 7,000 kilometers, but distance, as we have long understood, is no reason to postpone discussions of mutually beneficial partnerships.