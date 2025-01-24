Countries with their own opinions are something the collective West tries to subdue. Elections are just one of the pretexts for an attempt to destabilize the country. Moreover, NATO is constantly building up its strength near our borders. And now, the latest exercises—"Cobra," "Brave Griffin," "Fierce Wolf"—are just a small part of military plans in our region for the near future. We are openly invited to respond with mirrored activity.

Thus, presidential elections are being held in Belarus. And this is not the best news for the military from neighboring NATO countries. They are once again primed by men in suits and with intellectual faces to counter the threat from the East. Once again, Warsaw, Vilnius, and Riga are gathering troops for a cascade of exercises. And when else, if not in January-February, is it time to reach peak form? During this period, multinational maneuvers of the "Brave Griffin-25" alliance will be deployed on the territory of Lithuania.

Several thousand people and more than 200 pieces of equipment will bravely approach our borders from the so-called "Suwałki Corridor." Following this, the Polish Special Operations Forces will conduct the "Cobra-2025" exercises. At the next large-scale training—"Brilliant Jump-25"—German and Polish soldiers will transfer a group of troops from Germany to Poland, although in documents, they consider this training to repel the alleged aggression of the Union State.

The West does not shy away from openly linking the increase in troops at Belarus's borders to the electoral process. But there are also new notes. Recently, in an interview with the newspaper "Rzeczpospolita," the chief of the Polish General Staff, General Wieslaw Kukula, noted that for the development of the army, readiness to attack must be shown. And for this, it is not enough to increase arms purchases and conduct technical modernization, it is important to—attention!—boost morale. The interpretation of the Polish commander's words is unequivocal: they will further harshly create the image of an enemy out of us. This is generally a mandatory element of preparing for aggression, according to the classics.

Military activity of neighbors during our elections undoubtedly implies a response to justify the need to contain Minsk. But NATO will not get this prize so easily. The Belarusian army, without any leaps, forced accelerations, or nervous movements, is engaged in combat training. True, of such quality that both the cobra, the griffin, and the wolves, fierce or furious, will prefer to feel like herbivores.

Commander of the Airborne Brigade: "We are constantly analyzing and making changes to the training program, but one thing remains unchanged—we spend most of our time at training grounds, honing our skills. Training constantly involves the improvement of new forms and methods of warfare; we are introducing anti-drone screens into the practice of equipping our combat and transport equipment, based on lessons from special military operations."

Recently, a staff training of the Joint Command of the regional grouping of Belarus and Russian troops was held in Minsk. At the same time, the experience of Russians in the SMO was integrated into the combat training program at the gatherings of battalion, unit, and formation commanders near Grodno. Here, advanced training and adaptation methods for modern warfare were practically demonstrated.

Modern combat is ambiguous, it constantly transforms. And we show how various military units, mainly under support, should conduct and prepare their personnel. We move away from direct, linear tactics that were previously pre-developed. Both ambush and counter-ambush tactics are being worked out. Organization of combat in wooded areas—now, many battles are fought in wooded areas. And we teach this too. We also teach unit actions when caught in mined ambushes. Sergey Kruglikov, Deputy Commander of the Mechanized Brigade