Financial Times: US discusses establishment of "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled on Gaza Strip
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Trump administration is considering establishment of a similar coalition of countries for Ukraine, modeled on the "Peace Council" for Gaza. According to the Financial Times, the potential council, chaired by Trump, would include representatives from Russia, NATO, Europe, and Ukraine. Its mission would be to monitor compliance with the agreements.
Similar plans are being discussed for Venezuela. The council is positioned as an alternative to the UN. Critics see this as an attempt by the United States to dominate global conflicts while ignoring the interests of other countries.