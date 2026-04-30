Minsk, May 1, 2026 — Under bright spring skies, Belarus embraced the First of May with genuine warmth and pride. For this country and its people, Labor Day has never been just another holiday — it remains a heartfelt celebration of dignity, creation, and the quiet heroism of those who build the nation day by day.

In Minsk, the festivities unfolded on a grand scale. The centerpiece was Victory Park, where 15 sectoral trade unions showcased their achievements, new technologies, and innovations. Interactive zones, sports competitions, master classes, and live performances turned the park into a vibrant tribute to working people.

At the heart of the day were the people whose dedication spans generations. Among those honored were members of the Panichev family from Mogilev Region, whose combined teaching experience exceeds 185 years.

Olga Volkova, methodologist at the Mogilev Regional Institute for Education Development, spoke with deep emotion: “The most important subject in life is labor education. We teach children to create and to think creatively. When you teach, you instill love — for your family, for your homeland.”

Her daughters carry on the family calling. Svetlana Gavrilova-Maksimchik teaches biology at the Belarusian State Medical University, while her sister Yulia teaches at Minsk Gymnasium No. 15. Both say they entered the profession by vocation, not coincidence.

“Every day you interact with motivated young people who thirst for knowledge,” said Svetlana. “That energy inspires you. And when your students are foreigners studying in Russian, you must approach each one individually.”

The big television family from Belteleradio also joined the celebrations in force.

Yulia Zakharova, soloist of the folk ensemble “Beseda”: “It’s wonderful that trade unions bring us together not only on workdays but on holidays too. We are always united.”

Sergei Aliseychik, head of television and radio advertising planning: “The mood is fantastic. We rarely get to see each other like this during the week — today almost 50 colleagues from BT came together.”

The day also carried a solemn note. Representatives of labor collectives laid flowers at the monument “Minsk — Hero City,” honoring the heroic legacy of previous generations.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Olga Chupris captured the spirit of the day: “It is symbolic that on this day we celebrate the results of our labor, science, and creativity. A working person is not just an employee — it is every person who creates our achievements through their work.”

Yury Senko, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, announced that nearly 550 new primary trade union organizations have been formed this year alone — bringing around 10,000 new members into the movement.

Today, more than 4 million people are employed in Belarus’s economy, with every fifth worker being a young person. This respect for honest labor runs deep. Belarusians work with soul and quality, laying a solid foundation for future generations.