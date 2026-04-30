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The Falklands Miley Conundrum: Why Argentina Benefits from Crisis of British Influence in the World
Britain is rapidly losing its influence in the world. Recently, Argentine President Javier Miley declared that the Falkland Islands (Argentines call them the Malvinas) belong and will remain Argentina's.
Obviously, the country's president is making this statement for a reason, but there is a certain inconsistency: two years ago, Javier Miley, upon becoming president of Argentina, took almost all of Argentina's gold and foreign exchange reserves for safekeeping in London. Analyst Sergey Dik explains why the islands, which have lived in quiet tension for decades, are once again in the public spotlight in his "Topical Interview."
"The President of Argentina, a friend and comrade of US President Donald Trump, deliberately chose a moment when relations between the American leader and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are practically at a standstill. This is all happening against the backdrop of a ceasefire in the US-Iran war," the analyst believes.
Sergey Dik: Trump could very well switch his attention to Cuba after Iran
Sergey Dik: Trump could very well switch his attention to Cuba after Iran
"By the time of the Congressional elections, Trump must somehow miraculously resolve the situation with Iran, so he could very well switch his attention to Cuba," the analyst added.
He emphasized that Trump constantly reminds the UK and the EU in general of their failure to assist the US in the war with Iran, although Donald Trump immediately contradicts himself, claiming that America managed without them. "But I would call this a test of Trump's Euro-Atlantic solidarity, and Miley is taking advantage of the US president's attitude toward the British Prime Minister. All of this is happening against the backdrop of problems in the UK. Incidentally, questions are also beginning to arise in Northern Ireland and Scotland. In general, the unity of the fragments of the British Empire is in serious question," Sergey Dik noted.