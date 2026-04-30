Britain is rapidly losing its influence in the world. Recently, Argentine President Javier Miley declared that the Falkland Islands (Argentines call them the Malvinas) belong and will remain Argentina's.

Obviously, the country's president is making this statement for a reason, but there is a certain inconsistency: two years ago, Javier Miley, upon becoming president of Argentina, took almost all of Argentina's gold and foreign exchange reserves for safekeeping in London. Analyst Sergey Dik explains why the islands, which have lived in quiet tension for decades, are once again in the public spotlight in his "Topical Interview."

"The President of Argentina, a friend and comrade of US President Donald Trump, deliberately chose a moment when relations between the American leader and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are practically at a standstill. This is all happening against the backdrop of a ceasefire in the US-Iran war," the analyst believes.

Sergey Dik: Trump could very well switch his attention to Cuba after Iran

Sergey Dik: Trump could very well switch his attention to Cuba after Iran

"By the time of the Congressional elections, Trump must somehow miraculously resolve the situation with Iran, so he could very well switch his attention to Cuba," the analyst added.