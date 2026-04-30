European Aquatics Requests Delay in Eligibility for Athletes from Belarus and Russia

The European Aquatics Federation (European Aquatics) website reported that the organization has requested a deferment on the issue of Belarusian and Russian athletes competing under their national flag and anthem, according to sputnik.by.

European Aquatics believes that the European Federation's decision regarding athletes from Belarus and Russia, against whom restrictive measures were previously applied, should not be implemented until September 1, 2026. In the meantime, they must compete as neutral athletes.

"Until that date, athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus will be able to continue to participate in European Aquatics competitions exclusively as individual neutral athletes (AIN)," the statement reads.

As is known, the European Aquatics Championships will be held in France from July 31 to August 16 under the auspices of the EA.