Lukashenko Demands Excellence: Belarus Tests Its Most Powerful Tractor on Labor Day

Minsk, May 1, 2026 — On a day dedicated to honest labor, President Alexander Lukashenko took a hands-on look at the future of Belarusian engineering, test-driving the country’s most powerful tractor yet — a formidable 542-horsepower machine poised to become a new symbol of national industrial strength.

In the fields of the “Dzerzhinsky” agro-combinate in Minsk District, Lukashenko personally inspected the experimental BELARUS-5425, an energy-saturated model designed for high-performance, wide-cut operations. Only four prototypes currently exist, and they are undergoing rigorous real-world testing across the country.

“This is exactly the kind of machine we need,” said Vladimir Lukyanov, director general of the agro-combinate. “It allows us to work large areas efficiently and within optimal timeframes.”

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin explained that 2026 will be devoted to comprehensive trials in various farms and conditions, with full serial production scheduled to begin in 2027.

While clearly impressed by the tractor’s raw power, Lukashenko quickly brought the conversation back to fundamentals. He stressed that no matter how advanced the machine, quality must be uncompromising.

“God forbid you produce low-quality equipment. The machinery must be of the highest standard. Pay special attention to this,” the President warned manufacturers. “We cannot afford to slip. This is our brand.”

He made it clear that the goal is for Belarusian tractors to be bought first and foremost for their reliability and excellence, not just price or power.

Lukashenko also instructed the industry to significantly extend warranty periods — aiming for a minimum of five years, with ambitions to reach six or seven. He called for a fair system: manufacturers bear full responsibility for factory defects, while operators cover misuse or neglected maintenance.

The super-powerful tractor is being developed largely on domestic components, including close cooperation with the Minsk Engine Plant. MTZ Director General Taras Murog noted that the machines will be thoroughly tested throughout the 2026 season with the most demanding implements before entering full production and export markets.

Test driver Dmitry Vasilets, who has already logged 42 engine hours on the prototype, gave a cautiously optimistic verdict: “It’s a solid, powerful machine. There are still some things to fine-tune, but overall — very good.”

Lukashenko repeatedly emphasized that high-quality agricultural machinery is not a luxury but a strategic necessity. With global food demand rising and Belarusian agricultural exports hitting a record $10 billion in 2025, investing in modern, efficient technology is key to maintaining competitiveness.

“Plowing is the foundation. It determines the cost of production,” the President noted, urging both engineers and farmers to work smarter and more productively.