From Great Wall to Belovezhskaya Wilds: Chinese Travelers Eagerly Set Their Sights on Belarus

Discussions on attracting Chinese tourists to Belarus took center stage in Beijing. Alexander Chervyakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China, met with leading tourism companies eager to expand visitor flows. The event was joined via video link from Minsk by representatives of the National Tourism Agency.

Belarus is no longer a mystery for travelers from the Middle Kingdom. With regular flights and a visa-free regime already in place, the door to Belarus has been opened. However, today’s conversation focused on what more needs to be done to truly ignite the tourist stream.

A Rich Tapestry of Experiences

Belarus offers a diverse range of attractions: from historical and cultural journeys to ecological escapes, from health and wellness retreats to explorations of industry. Despite the sector’s growth and emerging infrastructure, its full potential remains largely untapped.

Belarus Seeks Deeper Engagement

Alexander Chervyakov emphasized the enormous promise in the Chinese market:

“The immense nation of China, home to a billion people, holds enormous promise for Belarus in tourism. That’s why we are engaging with Chinese companies eager to promote travel to our country. We have prepared around thirty specific questions covering every stage of a tourist’s journey — from arrival to departure — to ensure every visitor feels welcomed, comfortable, and satisfied.”

Chinese Partners’ Enthusiasm

Wang Jinsun, general director of a Chinese tourism company, expressed admiration:

“You have beautiful landscapes, lakes, forests, delicious cuisine, and kind-hearted people. We have been working with Belarusian partners for nearly twenty years. I truly love your country. We are ready to invest every effort to bring more Chinese tourists to Belarus.”

Yan Fan, deputy general director of the same company, highlighted the strong ties beyond government levels:

“Chinese people genuinely want to travel across Belarus — we still know too little about your country. The prospects for tourism are vast. As a state-owned agency, we carry a special responsibility, and it is with great pleasure that we will begin sending Chinese travelers to your beautiful land.”

Building Bridges Through Tourism