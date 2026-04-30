Lukashenko Hails Belarusian Workers in Warm May Day Tribute

Minsk, May 1, 2026 — President Alexander Lukashenko has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Belarus on the occasion of Labor Day, underscoring the enduring value of honest work as the cornerstone of the nation’s strength and future.

In an official message released by the presidential press service, the Belarusian leader paid tribute to all those whose dedication, skill, and talent continue to build a robust economy and a prosperous society.

“Dear fellow citizens!

I cordially congratulate you on Labor Day.

On this bright May morning, we proudly honor every worker who invests their knowledge, professionalism, and creative energy into strengthening our country’s economy and laying a solid foundation for the happy future of the Belarusian people.

Scientific and social progress, along with the rapid advance of technology, open vast horizons before humanity. Yet behind every achievement stand real people — and no innovation can ever replace human hands, experience, and heartfelt devotion.

We will preserve the cherished May Day traditions handed down by previous generations and pass them on to our youth — honest, hardworking, and purposeful. This is the key to Belarus’s continued development and flourishing.

I wish you all good health, peace, and kindness. May every day be filled with the joy of new labor victories.”

Alexander Lukashenko