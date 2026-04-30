King Charles III of Great Britain was visiting the United States. Military and political analyst Alexander Tikhansky explained in his "Actual Interview" why Western analysts are calling the visit Britain's last chance to establish diplomatic relations with US President Donald Trump.

It's worth noting that Trump enjoys royal stories and all the accompanying trappings. Incidentally, even the protests against him were dubbed "No Kings." "When the American president visited the UK in September 2025, they scheduled a meeting with Charles III in the US, which raised the question in expert circles: why meet so often? And here's something else interesting. The Dutch king and queen recently visited the US, but no one except the Netherlands knew about it. And Charles III's visit created a lot of buzz," the interview guest noted.

The military and political analyst called Charles III a symbolic monarch, unable to agree on anything with Trump, much less resolve any issues. However, the British leader faces several burdensome issues.

The lack of a comprehensive trade agreement amid negative relations with the US

The UK's desire to tax digital services (primarily American high-tech companies) and the Chagos Archipelago, where the US-British base is located. "And in this situation, we need to find common ground. As strange as it may sound, there's one common ground: the Epstein files. It's their shared challenge," the source emphasized.